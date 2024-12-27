The president who wasn’t there

And so it began. On the morning of Oct. 2, the president collapsed unconscious in the bathroom. He’d had an ischemic stroke, a blood clot in the brain. “For days life hung in the balance," Mrs. Wilson writes. She doesn’t say she informed the vice president. When she thought her husband out of danger she asked doctors whether he should continue as president. “Many people, among them some I had counted as friends, have written of my overwhelming ambition to act as President." No, she says, she pressed doctors for an assessment “so as to be honest with the people." The doctors, she writes, “all said that as the brain was as clear as ever, . . . there was every reason to think recovery possible."