The price rise battles as poll season nears

Inflation in the price of pulses is an important input in the creation of perception of inflation. While pulses inflation has stood at 7.7% between April and November 2021, it was at 17.8% during the same period in 2020. The import of moong dal was moved from restricted category to free category between 15 May and 31 October. Tur and urad were also moved into the free category between 15 May and 31 December. This has ensured that the pulses inflation has come down from May to November. In May, it was at 10%, whereas, in November, it stood at 3.2%.