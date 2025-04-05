Opinion
The princess who built India’s healthcare system
Summary
- Born into royalty, Amrit Kaur gave up a life of privilege to fight for India’s freedom, champion women’s rights, and lay the foundation of public healthcare. From embracing leprosy patients to founding AIIMS, her legacy is stitched into the fabric of modern India.
Born into privilege as a princess in the 1900s in India, Amrit Kaur could have led a life of comfort and quiet influence. Instead, she used her station to steer some of independent India’s most vital reforms.
