The problem of freebies and how we define them

How free is a freebie? What do voters lose out on when politicians hand out saris, laptops, cash and the like to win electoral favour? The hidden cost of reckless spending is often a government short of money to invest in things that multiply incomes and improve lives sustainably, whether it is roads that aid commerce or schools with mid-day meals. And so, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent warning about election-driven fiscal populism is well taken, especially since states finances remain weak. Covid relief expenses left us with extra public debt and it is not prudent to borrow for hand-outs that simply get consumed. The PM called it a culture of distributing free revri—a sesame-filled sweet that is often tossed into bonfires at north Indian harvest festivals. Instead of burning cash on such “shortcuts", he pitched for building expressways and airports, houses and toilets for the poor, as spending that generates growth and delivers “social justice". Scholars have called the Modi government’s redistribution agenda ‘new welfarism’, with its emphasis on household provisions beyond public healthcare and education. His Bharatiya Janata Party had been wary of welfare spending and keen to plug leakages. But if the Modi administration once saw our rural job scheme as an indictment of previous regimes for failing to end poverty, it soon came around to seeing it as a useful aid programme. Its post-covid offer of free food to the most vulnerable enlarged its welfare bill as well. Is something that keeps millions away from starvation also a freebie?

