The problem of governmentality: Its suspicion of change-makers

Close to a year after I completed my term, the current IIAS administration brought to my attention an “audit para" on “non-recovery" of ₹1.65 crore from me for “unauthorised occupation of General Pool Residential Accommodation" of the Central Government. The escalating punitive damages started at 50 times the licence fee of my JNU residence, going up to 250 times that fee after the eighth month. The rule cited was from a September 2016 notification of Directorate of Estates, ministry of housing and urban affairs, against retention of two accommodations by government officers. The fundamental flaw in the audit paragraph should have been obvious. As autonomous organizations, neither the IIAS nor JNU came under the central government’s residential accommodation. So the rule cited simply did not apply. Moreover, JNU professors on deputation on senior posts, both in India and overseas, were permitted to retain their accommodation as per rule 10.2 of the Estate Office Rules. The previous JNU vice-chancellor, now University Grants Commission chairman, and previous and present IIAS directors with additional charge, retained their parent department accommodation. Despite supplying these facts, the matter is yet to be resolved. Suppose, for a moment, that the case was of a central government officer covered under the cited rule. Even so, retrospective punitive damages without prior warnings or eviction notices would go against the principle of natural justice.

