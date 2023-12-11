The proliferation of deepfakes has shrouded India’s 2024 polls in uncertainty
Summary
- The online spread of deceptive AI-generated content aimed at voters could hurt Indian democracy now that the menace of fake clips has grown so real.
Almost every Indian election in the past few decades has integrated new technology into the campaign process, from phone calls in the 1990s to holograms in 2014. Poll season in 2014 was dominated by Facebook and Twitter. In 2019, the election campaign centred around WhatsApp. It’s evident that voters can be tricked and perplexed by ever-evolving technology. An increase in disinformation that social media platforms can disseminate can have disturbing consequences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to deepfakes as a “new age sankat" or difficulty in a recent speech. How might deepfakes affect important elections and the trajectory of geopolitics? Is artificial intelligence (AI) equipped for it?