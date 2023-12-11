The proliferation of deepfakes has shrouded India’s 2024 polls in uncertainty

However, it’s still uncertain how deepfakes could affect an election. Do the voters really cast their votes based on an audio or video clip? Or are those most influenced by deepfakes predisposed to being biased in a certain way? Deepfakes are cheap and simple to create and can be made by anyone to post on social media. In Argentina, the campaigns of both main contenders are said to have heavily disseminated deepfakes. I couldn’t find any reliable statistical analysis or survey to determine the extent of potential harm caused by deepfakes. Is it possible to determine the precise quantitative impact of the fake KBC clip on the outcome of the recent Madhya Pradesh assembly elections that the BJP won? It’s clearly not simple. To determine the extent to which we should be concerned, however, a proper data-based assessment is required. What can be said at this point is that deepfakes have added a shade of uncertainty as we inch closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}