The proliferation of tribunals is in need of a legislative reversal

In a surprise yet welcome move, the Indian government has moved a bill in Parliament seeking to shut down several tribunals, including the Intellectual Property Appellate Board (IPAB) and the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), and shift their functions back to the country’s high courts.

The past three decades have seen a sustained drive by governments to create new specialist tribunals to take over functions previously exercised by high courts. This was sought to be justified on the grounds that speedy and quality adjudication required specialist expertise and less cumbersome procedural rules, and so these tribunals were created under a series of legislative enactments.

This experiment with ‘tribunalization’ has failed on all counts. The quality of adjudication has been underwhelming in most cases, the delays have been substantial because the government has struggled to find competent persons willing to accept positions on these tribunals, and litigation has actually become more expensive, as these tribunals added another layer to it. In addition, there has been incessant litigation since 1985 by advocate bar associations against the tribunals over serious questions of their independence from the executive. Indeed, the very constitutionality of administrative tribunals, the National Company Law Tribunal, National Tax Tribunal, Debt Recovery Tribunal, etc., has been challenged at the judiciary. Since the 1980s, though, the government has only proceeded to create more of them. The piece of legislation introduced last week is a rare instance where the government has not only hit ‘pause’ on setting up new tribunals, but has also moved to abolish the inefficient among them. The only other time that India’s government moved to shut down tribunals was under the Finance Act of 2017.

The IPAB, which is slated for closure under the present bill, offers a good case study of India’s flawed tribunal policy. To begin with, nobody knows exactly why it was created in the first place under the Trade Marks Act, 1999. There is nothing available in government archives or on parliamentary record to explain the rationale for transferring the judicial powers of high courts to a new tribunal like the IPAB, especially when the backlog of trademark and patent cases at Indian high courts was minuscule. Once created, the IPAB did not function as envisaged for an extended period of time because of its lack of appointments. Since its creation, it has not had a chairperson for a total of 1,130 days. From 2016 to 2020, it did not have technical members to hear patent cases, as a result of which it could not take up any of these.

Even when appointments were made, it was clear that those being appointed as ‘technical members’ lacked the requisite expertise. One technical member, when asked during the appointment process to provide a list of trademark cases in which he had appeared as counsel, mentioned an English judgement from the 19th century. Nobody noticed the obvious error, and he was appointed to the tribunal. Another technical member had appeared as a lawyer in exceptionally few trademark cases and only got appointed later because he managed to storm the government with litigation after his initial application was rejected. Both these technical members served the entire duration of their appointment.

The IPAB was not alloted adequate resources in terms of office space, etc., either. In cities like Mumbai, it was forced to request the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks for a conference room in his office to conduct hearings, despite the latter being the main respondent in cases heard by the IPAB. In Chennai, the government had been promising to move the IPAB out of its cramped quarters for a decade or so, but with no progress.

Beyond infrastructure issues, there is also the issue of access to justice. Prior to the creation of the IPAB, there were five high courts authorized to hear appeals under the Trade Marks Act. These were in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. With the creation of the IPAB, hearings of the tribunal were conducted only in either Chennai or Delhi. This had implications for access to justice as well as costs of justice, apart from exposing the tribunal to the risk of ‘capture’ by lawyers in those two particular cities.

Given the range of problems faced by the IPAB, it was no surprise that even a former chairperson of the IPAB, Justice Prabha Sridevan, who was earlier a judge of the Madras High Court, publicly advocated its closure and a transfer of its functions back to high courts.

Shutting down the IPAB and other tribunals mentioned in the draft Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021, would be a good first step towards the eventual shutdown of all tribunals. This would serve the cause of justice well.

Prashant Reddy is an intellectual property lawyer based in Bengaluru

