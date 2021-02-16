The proliferation of tribunals is in need of a legislative reversal

This experiment with ‘tribunalization’ has failed on all counts. The quality of adjudication has been underwhelming in most cases, the delays have been substantial because the government has struggled to find competent persons willing to accept positions on these tribunals, and litigation has actually become more expensive, as these tribunals added another layer to it. In addition, there has been incessant litigation since 1985 by advocate bar associations against the tribunals over serious questions of their independence from the executive. Indeed, the very constitutionality of administrative tribunals, the National Company Law Tribunal, National Tax Tribunal, Debt Recovery Tribunal, etc., has been challenged at the judiciary. Since the 1980s, though, the government has only proceeded to create more of them. The piece of legislation introduced last week is a rare instance where the government has not only hit ‘pause’ on setting up new tribunals, but has also moved to abolish the inefficient among them. The only other time that India’s government moved to shut down tribunals was under the Finance Act of 2017.