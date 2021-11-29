The promise and pitfalls of India’s startup boom

The buzz around Indian startups has raised valid hopes of a boost to our economy. But this will take some while, and till then, we must not let rhetoric run ahead of reality. Remember, money is relatively easy to raise in the global glut of liquidity that central banks released to cushion us from the covid crisis. Also, our addressable market online is now so vast that scaling up almost any ambitious business model requires a sum that can turn a garage venture into a unicorn if a slice of it is sold for the same. Crucially, the billions of dollars going into startups represent large bets on distant outcomes, not value generation by way of revenues. Nor can we assume a high rate of enterprise survival, as assured by profits. Indeed, the way venture capital works, big investors would hit pay-dirt even if only a small portion of their portfolio were to eventually strike success. We cannot expect an entire herd of unicorns to gallop its way to glory. Critics also point out the rarity of concepts that are unique enough for global scalability, though this would be irrelevant if domestic success is sufficient, as the case usually is. Such quibbles, however, should not dampen risk-taking. Whether or not the wagers of investors work out well, we need all this money and more for the incubation of value-generators that could help rewire our economy for faster expansion over the decades ahead.