The promise of ONDC and the challenges it will face4 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 10:11 AM IST
- With the unveiling of a logistics policy and growing adoption of digital payments, the timing for ONDC is just right.
In the first half of 2016, when the United Payments Interface (UPI) which enables real-time payment or transfer of funds between banks was launched, a black swan event in the form of demonetisation in November that year provided the major ballast that was required for digital payments to take off in India. What was touted as the WhatsApp moment for India is now being described as the coming UPI moment for the country with the launch soon of the Open Network for Digital Commerce or ONDC—the home-grown attempt to take on the likes of e-commerce giants such as Amazon and the Walmart-backed Flipkart.