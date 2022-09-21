The promise of ONDC and the challenges it will face

This new digital highway or platform is an ambitious public-private initiative to bring together buyers and sellers pan India, especially from the hinterland, on an open digital platform to transact in goods and services. The lofty aim is to democratise or alter the terms of engagement in the country’s e-commerce market dominated by Amazon and Flipkart. These players have a closed network, implying that the entire process starting from the customer to payments to resolution is controlled. It also means that both the buyer and seller have to be on the same platform unlike the ONDC which will have an open network facilitating access for every buyer to every seller including all those listed or visible on the platforms of the biggies in the business. More importantly, the broader aim is to encourage the local kiranas, and small and medium enterprises, especially in the smaller towns of India, to come on board this platform to offer their products, including from the farm sector, and reach a wider universe of customers. And to sign up on their terms unlike the other platforms while handholding a large number of small and medium enterprises who may not be part of a digital network. This can remove barriers on their growth, and help convert the potential of the India Growth Story into real gains on the ground.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}