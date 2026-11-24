As more than a trillion dollars pass between generations, Indian families are confronting questions that succession plans alone cannot answer.
As more than a trillion dollars pass between generations, Indian families are confronting questions that succession plans alone cannot answer.
Over the coming decade, between $1.3 trillion and $1.5 trillion is set to pass from one generation to the next in India, according to a 2026 report by Julius Baer and EY. The same report estimates that India is home to more than 19,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, a number projected to exceed 25,000 by 2031.
Over the coming decade, between $1.3 trillion and $1.5 trillion is set to pass from one generation to the next in India, according to a 2026 report by Julius Baer and EY. The same report estimates that India is home to more than 19,000 ultra-high-net-worth individuals, a number projected to exceed 25,000 by 2031.
Private wealth is also becoming institutionalized. Family offices have grown from around 45 in 2018 to more than 300 in 2024, and are expected to reach 750 by 2030. As families build structures to preserve wealth across generations, another question is surfacing alongside succession planning: what beyond financial assets should be passed on?
Discussions around inheritance have traditionally centred on ownership, taxation, governance and succession. Yet, a transfer of wealth also raises questions that balance sheets cannot answer. What does that wealth stand for? What responsibilities come with it? Which commitments should endure when control passes from one generation to the next?
Wealth planning versus wealth stewardship: Wealth planning concerns the mechanics of managing and transferring wealth through trusts, family offices, legal structures and succession arrangements. Wealth stewardship, on the other hand, signifies values beyond numbers, giving one’s wealth a purpose, deciding what a family’s wealth should achieve, and what should endure across generations.
A recent research report on family philanthropy by Dasra and WINGS found that while the transfer of wealth is typically addressed through established governance and succession processes, conversations about purpose, legacy and responsibility are more often navigated informally within families.
For many families, philanthropy becomes a way to discuss what wealth is for, how the family wants to engage with society, and how different generations can agree on a shared vision. Families are already building it into the same structures they use to manage wealth, using annual provisions written into trusts and wills, commitments codified in family constitutions, and resources earmarked for philanthropy in long-term wealth plans.
The moments that bring purpose into focus: Philanthropic conversations rarely begin as conversations about philanthropy.
They tend to emerge during periods of transition, during business sales, an initial public offering or other liquidity events, succession planning, or simply a growing sense that the existing acts of giving lack direction. These moments push families to confront broader questions about legacy and the future role of their wealth.
Generational transitions bring these questions into sharp focus. A 2025 HSBC Global Private Banking survey found that while 88% of Indian entrepreneurs wanted their business to remain in the family, nearly half did not expect their children to take it over. Succession today is not only about transferring assets, but also about negotiating different aspirations, identities and ideas of impact.
One way families navigate these transitions is by being explicit about who decides, what can change and what must endure. Continuity depends on preserving commitments and giving each generation a sense of ownership over them.
A different role for family capital: Many families give through several channels at once. Corporate social responsibility and family philanthropy often coexist, but they operate under different constraints and time horizons. Causes that carry risk, or whose outcomes are hard to measure often depend on philanthropy from families. Gender-based violence, mental health and disability inclusion are among them. Such work needs money that is patient and flexible, can absorb risk and stays committed when results take years to emerge.
Private giving in India is projected to reach ₹1.43 trillion ($16 billion) in 2025-26, according to the India Philanthropy Report 2026. As that pool grows, what families decide their giving is for will matter as much as how much they give.
More than a transfer of assets: While India’s wealth transfer is described as a financial event, it equally also signifies a transition in governance and values. Families invest considerable time and expertise in questions of ownership and control. The harder questions that concern purpose are who gets to shape the wealth’s future, and which commitments deserve to outlast the people who first created it.
As family offices take on a larger role in managing intergenerational wealth, questions of stewardship are increasingly appearing alongside those of succession, governance and ownership. Family offices, wealth managers and philanthropy advisors can help create space for these conversations, drawing on peer experiences and governance processes to explore not only how wealth should be managed, but what it should achieve.
The defining question of India’s wealth transfer may not be who inherits the assets, but whether families can pass on a sense of purpose that is robust enough to survive the transfer.
The authors work at Dasra.