The PVR-Inox combine merits a rivalry-test lens

Bijli and Jain have resisted “dominant" as a label applied to PVR-Inox on the logic that this business is just a “subset" of the actual pie in contest for content that’s “getting consumed everywhere" and not just in glitzy theatres. While the pandemic hastened the closure of single-screen halls across the country, a decade-long trend, recent counts suggest that they probably still outnumber screens in multiple-theatre complexes. If all exhibitors are taken into account, PVR-Inox’s size would look less dramatic, even if old-style halls serve a lower unit-price segment. More relevantly, given the overlap by socio-economic strata, the love story of cinema in the time of covid has been one of eyeballs affixed by online platforms. So stark has this shift been across hand-held and home devices that obituaries surfaced to the passing of yet another era. While an irreversible switch was vastly exaggerated, as current box-office draws testify—or premature in a market given to tear-jerkers best shown free of distraction in darkened spaces—our addressable market for cinema fare is indeed evolving rapidly. With modes of movie-watching both blurry and in flux, a broad definition of this competitive arena would be justified for a realistic assessment of any player’s ability to warp its turf. Yet, it’s not that simple. In theory, after all, even segment dominance could distort market conditions overall. That’s enough to justify scrutiny.

