The PVR-Inox combine merits a rivalry-test lens

The merger proposal of two big multiplex chains has raised questions about its potential dominance of a market in such flux that they defy easy answers. The case needs a close look
Talkies, as movie theatres were called before memories of silent cinema faded away, have again grown buzzy after a long stretch of vacancy. At the other end of the globe, filmmaker Siân Heder’s sensitive portrayal of musical talent in a mostly-deaf family, Coda, won a best-film Oscar award. In India, cinema talk swirled around the proposed merger of two multiplex chains, PVR and Inox Leisure, that could spell consolidation our film exhibition market to an unseen degree. Under the pact, every 10 shares in Inox will convert into 3 of PVR’s, leaving the former’s promoters with nearly 16.7% of the pooled ownership and the latter’s with slightly above 10.6%. PVR chief Ajay Bijli, who will run the newly-scripted combine, is expected to squeeze operations for synergies and sundry cost savings to make up for curtains forced down by a silent threat unlike any other in a century of ‘talking movies’. While equity-related regulatory clearances are to be sought, as reported, whether it also needs a nod from our rivalry regulator is a good question.
With box-office intake suffocated for two years by covid, it is unclear if an escape hatch for small businesses could let PVR-Inox get past the Competition Commission of India’s lens. Should film producers knock on this regulator’s door with anxiety over losing a larger slice of ticket sales to exhibitors, it is hard to see how the nuptials can go ahead without this case getting a look-in. Consider the heft of numbers. With 1,546 screens at 341 locations in 109 cities, it would have about half our multiplex halls under its charge. This count is projected to rise as new screens light up at an annual rate of 200 “at least", a target mentioned by Bijli and Inox director Siddharth Jain in a joint exposition. Cinepolis, Carnival and others offering an upmarket cinema experience may have reason to worry as well. With less clout than earlier, their access to blockbusters could plausibly get pushed into the shadow of a big player armed with big money. Multiplex revenues may not be too large, but cinema fare is a major industry and how fairly its spoils are shared matters.
Bijli and Jain have resisted “dominant" as a label applied to PVR-Inox on the logic that this business is just a “subset" of the actual pie in contest for content that’s “getting consumed everywhere" and not just in glitzy theatres. While the pandemic hastened the closure of single-screen halls across the country, a decade-long trend, recent counts suggest that they probably still outnumber screens in multiple-theatre complexes. If all exhibitors are taken into account, PVR-Inox’s size would look less dramatic, even if old-style halls serve a lower unit-price segment. More relevantly, given the overlap by socio-economic strata, the love story of cinema in the time of covid has been one of eyeballs affixed by online platforms. So stark has this shift been across hand-held and home devices that obituaries surfaced to the passing of yet another era. While an irreversible switch was vastly exaggerated, as current box-office draws testify—or premature in a market given to tear-jerkers best shown free of distraction in darkened spaces—our addressable market for cinema fare is indeed evolving rapidly. With modes of movie-watching both blurry and in flux, a broad definition of this competitive arena would be justified for a realistic assessment of any player’s ability to warp its turf. Yet, it’s not that simple. In theory, after all, even segment dominance could distort market conditions overall. That’s enough to justify scrutiny.
