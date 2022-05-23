The Quad must take centre stage and work on Indo-Pacific security

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (the Quad) involving the US, Japan, Australia and India, is once again in focus this week with the second in- person Quad Leaders’ Summit in Japan. It was in September last year that US President Joe Biden had hosted the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders in Washington. The Japan summit, which will witness the new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first foreign outing soon after getting elected, will allow leaders of the four nations to assess the progress of the grouping’s agenda and engage each other on developments in the Indo-Pacific region as well as around the world at a time when the global order is witnessing a remarkable transformation. With the world focused on the Ukraine crisis, the message from the Quad summit will be loud and clear: while Russian aggression against Ukraine will reshape the priorities of major stakeholders in Eurasia, the Indo-Pacific continues to be the focal point of global attention. The China challenge is going nowhere and the world’s like-minded democratic countries are intent on giving China a good fight.

