Opinion | The question of whether India's economic stimulus is adequate

There was, however, a clear rural tilt to the Garib Kalyan provisions. Although there are urban Jan Dhan and social security beneficiaries, and roughly 178 million PDS recipients in the urban sector, many poor urban households get excluded for not satisfying documentary requirements. In any case, the free grain would not have helped pay the rent falling due at the end of March. Many single migrants would in the normal course have returned home by bus or train at this time of the year. All of them, families and single, were given no alternative but to begin a long walk home. The later waves of the exodus taking place now are of better skilled labourers, who were able to tide over March rent, but could not hold out much longer.