The questions that CoP-27 must answer to ensure climate justice

Second, where does mitigation stand in the order of policy priority for today’s developing countries? Should it be at the top? Since many of them are likely to emit more in future, there must be a balance between adaptation and mitigation efforts. The immediate priorities for developing countries are preparing themselves to handle the current fallout of past emissions already captured in the atmosphere, while following a low-carbon development pathway. They need to build their resilience against the natural calamities that are more devastating and frequent now because of climate change. They need to adapt themselves. Ample financial resources, on affordable terms, must be made available to countries for resilience and adaptation as mitigation of future emissions is also enjoined upon them. This is a way for the developed world to compensate and take accountability for its past emissions.