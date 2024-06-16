The quiet influencers: How the poor have shaped India

The price we pay for it is that India treats everyone as though they are poor. India, in plain sight, looks poorer than it really is. If you do not count airports. Some of our airports are so swanky, I am tempted to follow foreign passengers who are visiting India for the first time—just to see the shock on their face when they hit the actual town they came to visit. India assumes that airports are for the rich and that they deserve spaces that are beautiful, while the rest of the nation need not pretend to be aesthetic.