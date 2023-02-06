It is true that India’s development has soft imperatives if we want the human-resource multiplier of mass education duly leveraged by healthcare to support our economy in the long run, but its most visible site of change is clearly public infrastructure. Ever since the industrial age began, fast-moving shiny objects have led perceptions of advancement; so it was no surprise that the Narendra Modi government made a railway spruce-up one of its top priorities after taking charge. Expectations were raised by talk of leaping from a legacy of the British Raj to an aerodynamic era of ‘bullet trains’ and modern stations, as seen in better-off countries. In the political arena, this project of an Indian Railways 2.0 was touted as a break from the gravy-train map of past administrations that were content chugging along with a creaky system and often treated railway jobs, routes and stops as poll sops for regional constituents. Apart from Vande Mataram services that shrank schedules a slight bit and a few other upgrades here and there, we still have the same old network, though. While covid got in the way of railway plans, the Centre appears all steamed up now for a final dash before next year’s polls, as signalled by a record capital outlay of ₹2.4 trillion marked out by its budget for 2023-24.

The vastly enlarged spending plan for Indian Railways, up by half from 2022-23 and a hefty ₹2 trillion since 2017-18, is reportedly meant for huge bills on ‘rolling stock’ like locomotives and wagons, both of which are mostly vintage, apart from relaid tracks, network electrification and safety measures, all of which pose challenges. As was the case this fiscal year, next year’s proposed transfer of ₹45,000 crore to the railway safety fund is a sizeable chunk of the total capex outlay. This is part of a laudable effort. As with any sprawl of operations at such a massive scale, the weakest link can crowd out other concerns in public mindspace. Our fatality record on railway mishaps has been far too high for much too long, a victim of prolonged neglect, and it can only be fixed by a plug-all-gaps mission that leaves no crossing unguarded. With some ₹90,000 crore devoted to this cause across a span of three fiscal years in the run-up to 2024’s election season, the railway ministry—under Ashwini Vaishnaw since mid-2021—must have something to show for it by then. It seems aware that superior engines and cabins alone cannot spin out the narrative of a railway revolution.

A better-run transport business was also part of that promise. After a big initial push, the former gravy train was expected to puff ahead on efficiency and feed its own expansion by ploughing back earnings, a dream scenario in which it would shine as a highly valuable state asset. The pandemic froze all hope of covering operational costs in its tracks, with a revenue crevice pushing the Railways’ ‘operating ratio’ to a peak of nearly 130. This ratio tells us how much is spent to earn every rupee, overall, and is projected at a ‘profitable’ 98.5 in 2023-24, thanks to the momentum of this year’s robust recovery in passenger and freight revenues. While attaining that figure would be a relief in the context of the network’s need for self-sufficiency—which would free central funds for soft-sector outlays—it would still be much higher than the low to mid-90s recorded about a decade ago. As financial returns on public investment in the Railways will not show up for several years to come, we can expect a flurry of action on a user-facing makeover—micro-targeted to maximize visibility.