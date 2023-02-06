The Railways: Full-pep ahead for high visibility

It is true that India’s development has soft imperatives if we want the human-resource multiplier of mass education duly leveraged by healthcare to support our economy in the long run, but its most visible site of change is clearly public infrastructure. Ever since the industrial age began, fast-moving shiny objects have led perceptions of advancement; so it was no surprise that the Narendra Modi government made a railway spruce-up one of its top priorities after taking charge. Expectations were raised by talk of leaping from a legacy of the British Raj to an aerodynamic era of ‘bullet trains’ and modern stations, as seen in better-off countries. In the political arena, this project of an Indian Railways 2.0 was touted as a break from the gravy-train map of past administrations that were content chugging along with a creaky system and often treated railway jobs, routes and stops as poll sops for regional constituents. Apart from Vande Mataram services that shrank schedules a slight bit and a few other upgrades here and there, we still have the same old network, though. While covid got in the way of railway plans, the Centre appears all steamed up now for a final dash before next year’s polls, as signalled by a record capital outlay of ₹2.4 trillion marked out by its budget for 2023-24.

