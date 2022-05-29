The RBI annual report: Let’s judge it by its cover

Globally, a price surge that caught Western central banks off-guard had preceded the war in Europe, pushing up bond yields and implying mark-to-market losses for RBI’s own expanded portfolio. As seen in its accounts for 2021-22, an asset revaluation drop of ₹94,250 crore left it with a gaping hole in its contingency fund. To cover losses that may actually need to be booked, the RBI norm is not to let this fund dip below 5.5% of total assets. So RBI refilled it with more than ₹1.1 trillion, taking its level to just above ₹3.1 trillion (still a bit short). Logged as an expense, this refill left a surplus of only ₹30,308 crore for transfer to the government, a slide from almost ₹1 trillion the year before, in spite of a 20% jump in RBI’s income to over ₹1.6 trillion (earned mostly as interest). The Centre, however, has no reason to complain. While it has received bulkier transfers in the past—it got six times that sum in 2018-19—RBI needs a cushion in the face of bond yields likely to harden further as money tightens in the US, whose Federal Reserve may finally start reducing its bloated asset holdings on 1 June. For all its pandemic-relief lending, RBI’s balance sheet was enlarged far less. Yet, at ₹62 trillion at the end of 2021-22, it was up 51% from end-June 2019 and 8.5% over the past fiscal year. Some 72% of its assets were held as foreign holdings plus gold (up by 65 tonnes to 760 tonnes). Backed by this asset expansion, “Notes issued" went up by about ₹10 trillion in 11 quarters and 10% over the past four—to ₹31 trillion. That’s a lot more money.