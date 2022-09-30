The RBI is holding back more cards than it has placed on the table

Varma’s objections will become evident once the minutes are available a fortnight later; but he had objected to the same resolution even in August and his explanation then might be relevant even now since the resolution wording has not changed. His contention then was that the resolution wording indicated a terminal repo rate of 6.5% which, given the economic flux, might even necessitate a lower terminal rate in the future. He was not opposed to withdrawal of accommodation but baulked at the wording of the resolution.