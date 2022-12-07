The RBI seeks a new balance between growth and inflation

This could be indicative that the MPC views future inflationary signals as ominous, even though the MPC statement says rather dryly that 2022-23 will end with 6.7% headline inflation and forecasts consumer inflation to remain above target well into FY24. But with inflation forecast at 5% in Q1FY24, the real interest rate from today’s standpoint looks high at 125bps and forces some questions about the reasons for the latest rate hike. However, more details about the MPC’s thinking will be available when the central bank publishes the minutes on December 21, 2022. It is also true that core inflation – inflation with food and fuel indices stripped out – remains stubbornly sticky. The increase in benchmark rates of December 7, 2022, will take time to feed through the system and eventually affect lending and deposit rates, by which time inflation could well be on a completely different trajectory altogether.