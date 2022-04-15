The real reason behind Infy’s Russia exit

The proxy war between the US and Russia is a true 21st-century war. Russian and Ukrainian forces slugging it out in Ukraine form only a small part of the theatre of conflict, which extends from economics to trade to cyberspace and social media. Again, governmental sanctions, which played such a key role in the conflicts with Afghanistan, Iraq, or Syria, form only part of the economic offensive mounted by the US and NATO powers against Russia. From seizing superyachts and private jets owned by his oligarch funds to freezing Russia’s legitimate dollar reserves in western banks to arm-twisting western companies to wear their patriotism on their sleeves by marching out of Moscow, the US has leveraged its enormous power as the home of most of the world’s biggest corporations, as well as its clout as the biggest market for most non-American global businesses, to try and economically squeeze Russia.