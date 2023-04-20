The real significance of Kerala's – and India's – first water budget4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST
- Conducting water audits is essential to building resilience against climate change. Kerala’s pioneering water budget shows other states how to plan them
The government of Kerala has launched water budgets for 10% of the state’s village panchayats to audit water availability, measure usage patterns, and explore the scope for augmenting this dwindling resource. This is the first water budget in India, an initiative that other states must emulate.
