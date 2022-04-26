The real story behind India’s coal shortage

The lady doth protest too much in multiple sectors of the power industry. The power ministry puts out dire warnings of thermal power plants, the mainstay of India’s electricity generation, running short of coal. The coal ministry says there is no shortage of coal, that, and the problem is the insufficient availability of rail rakes to move coal. And, if anyone wonders where have all the rakes gone, given there was no desperate shortage of rakes till recently, here is the explanation: more domestic coal is being transported to the coastal power plants, which have both cut down generation and started demanding more of domestic coal, instead of using imported coal, to use which they came up along the coast and next to ports. When rakes are dispatched over longer distances from the pithead than they used to be, they take longer to come back empty, producing a shortage, in the meantime, of rakes for transporting coal to the power plants they supply in the normal course. And why have the coastal power plants started producing less power and importing less coal? The cost of imported coal has gone through the roof, thanks to the Ukraine war, assorted bans on Russian coal, and desperate scrambles to substitute Russian gas by burning more coal, sorry, climate.