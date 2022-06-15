The real story in the IPL auctions is not the money

Simple. Indians are consuming data at a faster rate than anywhere else in the world. The number of mobile broadband subscribers more than doubled from 345 million to 765 million between 2016 and 2021. According to Nokia’s Mobile Broadband Index report 2022, average mobile data consumption is now around 17GB per user per month. The Indian mobile broadband market logged the fastest growth rate in the world. India was the world’s fastest-growing mobile data market in 2021. And it is shifting upwards to higher quality and speeds rapidly, with 4G mobile data growing by 31%. India’s average monthly data traffic per user is now growing at 26.6% year on year. With the stage set for 5G spectrum auctions, this could witness a quantum jump – in data speeds, data consumption and of course, spending.