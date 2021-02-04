The reason that India cannot afford to go on a debt binge

The federal budget for the next financial year, 2021-22, which starts on 1 April, has poked a hole in that optimistic narrative. Not only has the fiscal deficit for the current fiscal year exploded to 9.5% of gross domestic product (GDP)—two percentage points higher than the consensus estimate, but still defensible for a pandemic year—next year’s deficit is now forecast to reach almost 7%. The government has effectively abandoned its long-term commitment to bring the deficit down to close to 3% of GDP, pitching instead for a gentle descent to 4.5%—six years from now.