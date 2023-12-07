The recent OpenAI debacle showed us what humanity must stay wary of
Summary
- The problem is usually never the technology but the business model. And it seems capitalist business models have an edge over societal aims in a field full of profound perils. OpenAI began as a guardian of humanity, twisted itself into a pretzel and then saw the profit motive prevail.
Maureen Dowd of The New York Times writes of a Twilight Zone episode (nyti.ms/413XeOe) in which aliens who have recently landed on earth give world leaders a book to signal their intention for peace and cooperation. Earth’s experts work hard to translate its alien language and are relieved when they interpret the book title as ‘To Serve Man.’ They welcome the aliens, but soon realize that the book is actually a cookbook!