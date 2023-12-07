The recent OpenAI debacle showed us what humanity must stay wary of

In many ways, this is a familiar story and I have often written about this. The problem is usually never the technology but the business model. Data-monetization as a business model has sunk social networks into the morass they are in, with X’s owner Elon Musk railing against advertisers who seem to be “blackmailing" him and his noble intentions for X. Google succumbed to ‘the innovator’s dilemma’ as it was afraid that the large language models of AI it had worked on could hurt its lucrative search business model. So will it be for Generative AI and OpenAI. The company twisted itself into a pretzel-like corporate structure, enabling it to raise billions of dollars from Microsoft and attain a valuation placed at $86 billion, while simultaneously claiming to build AGI for the good of humanity and not necessarily for economic gain. These divergent forces could not be sustained forever and the pretzel model broke down when the strain grew too severe. The outcome was clear: capitalistic business models had won over the quest for pure societal good. The aliens are already among us, it would seem, and humanity should be worried.