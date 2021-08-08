The recovery of India’s reputation on tax policy

As the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had slammed the then Congress-led government’s 2012 shift as “tax terror", the Narendra Modi administration’s pursuit of those cases had been a surprise. Of the 17 retro tax demands, the most prominent case was that of Vodafone Plc, asked to cough up $2.7 billion in taxes, interest and penalty on capital gains made on a 2007 deal done overseas that saw it buy control for $11 billion of Hutch Essar, an Indian telecom business, from a Cayman Islands unit of Hong Kong’s Hutchison Whampoa. Even more complex was the case of Cairn, which in 2015 was slapped with a tax bill of about $4.3 billion traced to a 2006 transfer of Indian oil assets to a group entity as part of an asset consolidation exercise. To claim this sum, India seized and later sold off shares held by Cairn in a local unit that was in the process of being merged with Vedanta. This money, we must now repay. Our refusal to do so even after international awards of arbitration in Cairn’s favour made it press for compensation enforcement, and a recent French court directive nearly saw Indian assets grabbed by it in Paris. The shock of this made it clear how untenable our insistence on retro tax payments was. Vodafone, likewise, had also won its argument against our tax authorities. As India has signed foreign treaties that require us to abide by global arbitration, our rejection of those awards had left global observers aghast.

