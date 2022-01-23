Every sector has its own version of the three ‘R’s—be it sustainability’s ‘Reduce, Reuse and Recycle’ or education’s ‘Reading, Writing and Arithmetic’. Budget 2022-23 could introduce a new one to our lexicon: Reduce, Reform and Reinforce.

It comes in the 75th year of India’s independence being celebrated as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It also marks over 30 years of India’s liberalization, 10 years of alternative investment funds (AIFs) and over 5 years of Startup India. These reforms laid the bedrock for New India, leading to an unprecedented acceleration witnessed in 2021: last year saw India’s 10-year historic unicorn count more than double in one year, the Sensex move up by 10,000 points, and AIFs raising ₹1.3 trillion of commitments. This is the very definition of an inflection point.

Indian entrepreneurs took their place on the global stage, with the largest companies globally in sectors like edtech being Indian. In this highly digital world where geography is history, governments worldwide now have dedicated departments to lure Indian entrepreneurs to establish companies in their countries, rather than in India. A third of all new founders in Silicon Valley are either Indian or of Indian origin. They understand that while Silicon Valley can solve problems for the first billion internet users, India could offer solutions for the next 6 billion.

India also witnessed the emergence of first-time fund managers as entrepreneurs, choosing to launch their own AIFs as opposed to advising capital pooled in Mauritius or Singapore. With the ₹10,000-crore SIDBI Fund of Funds and robust AIF regulations under the Securities and Exchange Board of India as well as GIFT IFSC, capital being invested in the country is now being pooled in India and managed from India, as opposed to being pooled overseas and merely advised from India.

It is imperative for India to take measures that cultivate and nurture this generational advantage. The budget is crucial in sustaining this momentum for the remaining decade, with the expectations of investors and entrepreneurs revolving around three core areas:

Reduction of compliance burden: India has always suffered from regulations written for a different era than its enforcement. This was seen in the Company’s Act, 2013, which at one point had the same jail term for manslaughter as it had for non-compliance on investments. The government must be commended for rationalizing this in recent times and decriminalizing a number of civil commercial transgressions.

Further changes are needed to boost entrepreneurial activity, as businesses cite compliance complexity, taxation and the difficulty of doing business as the foremost reasons for ‘flipping’ (the act of moving a business overseas). These not only affect India’s economy, but in a digital world where geography is history and code is currency, they threaten the country’s digital sovereignty and intellectual property cache.

Uniform forms for each type of transaction instead of regulation, and self-governance and self-certification instead of mandatory approvals, will boost India’s standing as a startup hub.

Reform legal frameworks: Hand-in-hand with reducing the compliance burden is reforming legal frameworks. The scars of the balance-of-payments crisis in the 1980s still dictates India’s foreign exchange policies and restrictions, which is affecting the global competitiveness of Indian startups. The inability to automatically accept foreign revenue and make foreign payments, without having to fill numerous forms, is a bottleneck in India retaining software-as-a-service (Saas) talent. India stands the risk of becoming not a land of startups, but of subsidiaries, due to such issues. Even Indian fund managers need approval for foreign investments, despite their operating companies being allowed to do so under the automatic route. The lack of a legal framework for AIFs leads to common practices like a fund’s distribution of profits being classified as a “performance fee" subject to service tax—despite security sales being exempt from this tax.

India also needs to broad-base its incentives to all, as opposed to creating artificial restrictions. Out of 60,000 Indian startups, only 400 have inter-ministerial board (IMB) certification—which allows them to get any benefits under the Income Tax Act.

Reinforce rupee capital: Rupee capital is foundational as it supports the market even when foreign capital pulls out. In 2021, when foreign institutional investors were net sellers, markets did not crash because of strong buying by mutual funds and retail investors. Thus, laws that tax Indian investors at twice the rate of their foreign counterparts and discriminate between listed and unlisted securities suppress rupee capital. For India to scale up, rupee capital should be placed on an equal footing with its global counterpart in being allowed various investment options and letting market forces dictate investments free of archaic regulations.

This decade is being touted as India’s and this government has worked tirelessly on commendable reforms that are paying off. The budget for 2022-23 will set the tone for this decade and let India take its rightful place on the world stage as its fastest growing economy.

Siddarth Pai is founding partner, 3one4 Capital

