The Reduce, Reform, Reinforce mantra for a well-aimed budget

Reform legal frameworks: Hand-in-hand with reducing the compliance burden is reforming legal frameworks. The scars of the balance-of-payments crisis in the 1980s still dictates India’s foreign exchange policies and restrictions, which is affecting the global competitiveness of Indian startups. The inability to automatically accept foreign revenue and make foreign payments, without having to fill numerous forms, is a bottleneck in India retaining software-as-a-service (Saas) talent. India stands the risk of becoming not a land of startups, but of subsidiaries, due to such issues. Even Indian fund managers need approval for foreign investments, despite their operating companies being allowed to do so under the automatic route. The lack of a legal framework for AIFs leads to common practices like a fund’s distribution of profits being classified as a “performance fee" subject to service tax—despite security sales being exempt from this tax.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}