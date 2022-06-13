The relevance of a hypothesis on inequality caused by selfishness4 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 01:06 AM IST
Surprisingly uniform Indian perceptions of the rich could help us formulate new policy responses
Samuel Johnson was emphatic: “Getting money is not all a man’s business: to cultivate kindness is a valuable part of the business of life." As a normative observation, this is unexceptionable. What is perhaps just as important is knowing whether people are in fact generous—specifically the rich, who can afford to be.