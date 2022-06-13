The relevance of a hypothesis on inequality caused by selfishness

One of the key hypotheses tested in an analysis of the Gallup World Poll of 2018 by Almåsa et al (2022) is that of ‘Selfish Rich Inequality’; that is, whether the rich are richer than the poor because they have been more selfish in life than the latter. A valuable insight is that non- productive grabbing behaviour of the rich is typical of countries with weak institutions, due to weak rule of law, malfunctioning bureaucracy and corruption. Hence, people in such countries are more likely to believe that the rich have become richer because they have been involved in selfish grabbing activities. Although strong support is found for this hypothesis at the global level, there are substantial variations between and within countries. Support for the selfish rich inequality hypothesis rises with the level of corruption and decreases with an individual’s rank in the country’s income distribution. The study’s final analysis shows that popular belief in selfish rich inequality is positively associated with broad agreement that inequality in their country is unfair and that the government should aim to reduce it.