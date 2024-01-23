Opinion
The reliability of economic forecasts has been questioned again
Summary
- Economic models help economists focus on relevant variables, but they can let us down and there’s a case for relying more on alternative approaches and subjective human judgement.
Every economic crisis tends to also become a crisis in economics—as events throw an unsparing light on the gaps in our knowledge of how an economy works. It is not different this time round either.
