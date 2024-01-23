The reliability of economic forecasts has been questioned again

Lagarde quoted the Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in the talk she gave in August 2023: “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards." And she added: “Since our policies operate with lags, we cannot wait for the parameters of this new environment to become entirely clear before we act. We have to form a view of the future and act in a forward-looking way. But we will only ever truly understand the effects of our decisions after the fact. So, we will have to establish new frameworks geared towards robust policy making under uncertainty".