Opinion
The Reliance-Disney merger is great for them. But will it be for consumers?
Summary
- Key questions for regulators and consumers to consider are whether this consolidation will indeed enhance service quality and competitive pricing or, conversely, lead to fewer choices and potential misuse of consumer data for corporate gain.
Reliance Industries, India's leading conglomerate, and Walt Disney have announced a merger of their Indian TV and streaming media assets, establishing an $8.5 billion entertainment powerhouse, placing them significantly ahead of competitors.
