The Reliance-Disney merger is great for them. But will it be for consumers?

Similarly, the telecom sector has faced its share of challenges with competition. With only three major players, Jio, Airtel, and a struggling Vodafone, Jio's aggressive pricing strategies have intensified the battle for amassing consumers. Jio, with its competitive pricing, has succeeded in edging out the competition, while staying within the legal boundaries enforced by the CCI. The fact is that while consumers have lower rupee pricing and so-called freebies including data, it is exactly their data which telecoms monetise. If the value of this data was imputed, would consumer welfare be higher or lower due to lower competition in the telecom market? Does this assessment of consumer welfare get covered in the CCI’s scrutiny?