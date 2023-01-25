The republic’s strength is a steady Constitution

Like the Indian Penal Code, whose Section 377 on “unnatural offences" was a colonial relic of blinkered times, our Constitution is also a ‘living document’, open to amendment as society evolves and opens our eyes further. Its text never claimed perfection and has had plenty of tweaks since 26 January 1950. This lends weight to the argument that what it says should be a closer function of the popular will, as voiced by leaders elected to the legislature, a point that the ruling BJP dispensation has been making lately. On statutory reforms that spell progress, sure. But what about judge selection? Like a work of meta-fiction, this rakes up a self-referential complexity. Unlike an AI chatbot that uses algorithms to spout a single answer, courts often issue rulings with views that vary within the scope of the same statute. An outcome can pivot on the vote of a bench, a device that allows a judicial balance which could shift over time on the same matter, as we saw happen on LGBTQI+ rights. As a lawyer and up-close observer, Kirpal is reported to have referred at a literature festival to gaps of perspective within court benches. These points of view might be conservative or liberal, right or left and pro- or anti-Centre, in this reckoning, but since judges do have space to diverge on issues, that is not to be taken as a sign of an ideological or party bent. On the symbiosis of law and society, Kirpal was cited thus: “Law reflects what society is because, after all, you can’t stray too much from what people think, need and desire."