The Reserve Bank must maintain its hawkish stance
Summary
- Although an explicit rate hike to bring the policy interest rates in line with the market rate looks difficult and unexpected, especially after four pauses, it would not be totally irrational
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) will hold its fifth meeting of FY24 during 6-8 December. Although the MPC has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in all the previous four meetings this fiscal year (with unanimous voting), it is notable that the weighted average call money market rate (WACMMR) has averaged 6.75-6.8% in the past four weeks. In fact, barring about 10 working days, the WACMMR has been higher than 6.5% for the last three months. This certainly amounts to covert monetary tightening, equivalent to a 25 basis point (bps) rate hike. (A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point)