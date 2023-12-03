The Reserve Bank must maintain its hawkish stance

It is also important to understand that macro-prudential measures could be more effective than direct rate hikes in restricting growth in unsecured consumer loans. This is because although the traditional indicators of an overheating economy—inflation and current account deficit—are well-behaved as of now, the MPC would do well to remain cautious at this stage, considering the facts that the combined fiscal deficit in FY24 could be 9% of gross domestic product (GDP)—unchanged from FY23—and household financial savings collapsed to a 47-year low of just 5.1% of GDP in FY23 (and are likely to remain subdued in FY24 as well).