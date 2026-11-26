Napoleon is often quoted as having said about one of his leading generals, “I know he’s a good general but is he lucky?” I am reminded of this when reflecting on the challenges Governor Sanjay Malhotra has had to deal with at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lately. He leads a team at the central bank that is undoubtedly professional and competent, but he is also lucky.
The Reserve Bank of India has luck on its side—here's why
SummaryCentral bankers face a dilemma when domestic policy compulsions and those of the external environment pull in opposite directions, especially under challenging economic conditions. However, for India, external and local conditions have allowed a tighter policy. Strategic challenges remain though.
Napoleon is often quoted as having said about one of his leading generals, “I know he’s a good general but is he lucky?” I am reminded of this when reflecting on the challenges Governor Sanjay Malhotra has had to deal with at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lately. He leads a team at the central bank that is undoubtedly professional and competent, but he is also lucky.
About the Author
Sudipto Mundle is Chairman of the Board of Centre for Development Studies, India, and serves on the boards of other organizations. Formerly he was an Emeritus Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Distinguished Fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Visiting Faculty at the Indian School of Public Policy. He was also a member of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, India, the erstwhile Monetary Policy Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Statistical Commission, where he also acted as Chairman.<br><br>He spent much of his career until 2008 at the Asian Development Bank, Manila, where he held several positions including that of a Director in the Strategy and Policy Department as his final assignment. In his earlier career in India, he served in a number of academic institutions including the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Centre for Development Studies and NIPFP, New Delhi. He was an economic adviser in India’s Ministry of Finance from 1986 to 1989. <br><br>Dr. Mundle graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and has a PhD in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He was a Fulbright Scholar at Yale University, a Joan Robinson Memorial Fellow at King’s College, Cambridge, and has had visiting assignments at the Institute of Social Studies at the Hague and the Japan Foundation, Tokyo.<br><br>His research includes contributions to development economics, fiscal and monetary policy, macroeconomic modelling and governance. His current research focus is on inter-state comparative studies of public service delivery and state finances, longitudinal village studies and employment policy. He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is a columnist for the financial newspaper<br><br>Mint. He is a life member and current President of the Indian Econometric Society.
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