Napoleon is often quoted as having said about one of his leading generals, “I know he’s a good general but is he lucky?” I am reminded of this when reflecting on the challenges Governor Sanjay Malhotra has had to deal with at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lately. He leads a team at the central bank that is undoubtedly professional and competent, but he is also lucky.
Napoleon is often quoted as having said about one of his leading generals, “I know he’s a good general but is he lucky?” I am reminded of this when reflecting on the challenges Governor Sanjay Malhotra has had to deal with at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lately. He leads a team at the central bank that is undoubtedly professional and competent, but he is also lucky.
Let me explain. Central bankers face a dilemma when domestic policy compulsions and those of the external environment pull in opposite directions, especially under challenging economic conditions. The external environment has certainly been very challenging in recent times, with capital outflows requiring a policy of monetary tightening.
Coincidentally, inflation in India has spiked too, led by food and fuel prices, strengthening the case for the tightening policy. Further, strong growth has allowed the central bank to tighten monetary policy without having to worry much about its adverse impact on economic activity.
The world is facing a level of uncertainty that it has not seen since World War II—a breakdown of the world economic order, ongoing wars in Ukraine and West Asia, multiple civil wars within countries, disruption of critical supply chains of energy, food, fertilizer and other products in the Gulf and the Black Sea and a consequent surge in inflation.
Central banks in advanced countries responded by raising policy rates. That, together with the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven spurt in demand for loans to finance investment in tech firms, raised yields and triggered a flight of portfolio capital out of emerging markets. In India, foreign institutional investors net sold $64 billion worth of Indian shares over a 25-month period till October 2026.
The rupee depreciated sharply and stock price indices declined. Apart from repeated interventions in the spot and forward dollar markets to reduce volatility in the exchange rate, RBI deployed a slew of measures to arrest the capital flight.
The most important of these was the foreign currency non-resident (bank), or FCNR (B), scheme that attracted a massive $133 billion, but at a very high cost to RBI itself and commercial banks, not to mention the large build-up of future dollar commitments.
The resulting reserve build-up helped arrest the rupee’s depreciation but it also created an excess of liquidity in the market. RBI finally raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in October 2026 and reversed the easing policy stance that it had adopted in February 2025 to one of calibrated tightening.
Meanwhile, domestic headline inflation has surged past the 6% upper limit of RBI’s target band, thus requiring the same monetary policy tightening which was necessary to arrest the flight of external capital. Moreover, growth has been robust, hovering well above 7% since the post-covid normalization in India’s economy.
Hence, there have been no concerns over monetary policy tightening possibly hurting the economy. This allowed the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to unambiguously and unanimously opt for reversing its easy monetary policy stance.
The global outlook is optimistic in the near term. The Jensen Huang episode is now behind us. He has been brought back as chief executive officer and board member of Nvidia amid demands from his peer tech leaders, the company’s staff and shareholders, supported by US President Donald Trump. Following the initial sharp fall when Huang resigned, US stock prices have been recovering since his reinstatement.
Meanwhile, fears of global turmoil and an oil shock have receded with the imminent exit of Benjamin Netanyahu as Prime Minister of Israel following elections there. His exit is seen as easing hostilities in West Asia.
The weakening of his main supporter, Trump, following the US midterm elections and signs of possible cooperation among the Gulf countries and Iran have further kindled hopes of hostilities easing.
With this expected shift in the global environment, it is likely that foreign capital will flow back into India and depreciation pressure on the rupee will ease. Though inflation is unlikely to moderate soon as the impact of a super El Niño on the winter crop is yet to unfold, growth is likely to remain robust.
Clouding this broadly optimistic near-term outlook, however, are major long-term challenges that India’s policymakers need to urgently address. The most important of these are how generative AI and climate change impact the way we live and work.
These structural issues aside, a more tractable but key strategic issue is of India’s high dependence on China for exports and critical imports. Electronic products, refined petroleum and engineering goods account for a major share of our goods exports and just a few countries, especially China, the US and UAE account for the bulk of these exports.
Imports also are highly concentrated in a few products and just a few countries. Particularly concerning is China’s large share in our imports, with dominance especially in electronic components that feed into a wide range of manufactured goods and active pharmaceutical ingredients for which it has a near monopoly.
Diversification embedding India in global supply chains are the obvious strategic priorities and the Indian government has already initiated some steps in this direction. But this is still work-in-progress and the early days of our efforts. Meanwhile, India remains vulnerable.
The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.