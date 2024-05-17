The Reserve Bank of India should defy the curve and cut rates
India's central bank needs to show foresight again and cut rates ahead of the US Federal Reserve to make money cheaper and revive private capital expenditure, which is necessary to sustain the post-pandemic growth revival amid fiscal constraints that could stay the government’s hand.
The worldwide synchronous rise in inflation in 2022 was a rare phenomenon. Many of us who joined the workforce in the last 20 years had never encountered anything like this. The 7.3% inflation in advanced economies was nothing short of a spectacle even for the generation Xers. Central bankers around the world put up a great fight to attain what theoretically was unattainable—balancing inflationary risks without disrupting the post-pandemic economic recovery.