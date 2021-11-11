The resistible rise of US-China conflict as this century unfolds

In a recent article, John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago offers a forceful articulation of this view. Mearsheimer was among those in the Foreign Affairs survey who disagreed strongly with the proposition that US policy may have become too hostile toward China. “All great powers, be they democracies or not," he writes, “have little choice but to compete for power in what is at root a zero-sum game." The implications for US-China relations are bleak: China is bound to want to expand its power, and the US has no option but to try to contain it. This perspective sets an important challenge for economists and others who believe in the feasibility of a stable, peaceful and largely cooperative world in which the US and China can both prosper together.

