As is customary every year end, resolutionary wit has clogged social media feeds. What may yet prove revolutionary, however, is a trend of corporate resolutions in the public glare that gained intensity over 2021. It has been a year of despair and hope, of pandemic jeopardy and an economic recovery, of the worst of times amid the best of times—a year of Dickensian contrasts. India’s resolve against covid was weakened at the start, with a premature victory declared over it by the Prime Minister only weeks before Delta dealt its blow, but our resilience was evident in a commercial comeback that helped us regain much of our lost output. Meanwhile, as easy money kept investor spirits up and stock indices scaled new peaks, corporate affairs had their own share of drama. Several resolutions grabbed attention during the year.

Among the celebrated kind, a few insolvency resolutions made news. The Piramal Group snapped up the bankrupt financier DHFL for ₹34,250 crore in a cash-and-bond deal that marked the first successful resolution under our bankruptcy code in the field of financial services. A case that has had observers agog lately is how the insolvency of Sintex Industries will get resolved. This 90-year-old maker of yarn and textiles was taken to court by Invesco, a creditor, to recover ₹15.4 crore following a debt default. Sintex operates in a sector that most associate broadly with Reliance Industries and a chunk of the wider interest in its process of resolution stems from Mukesh Ambani’s megacorp being among the entities that have bid for the company. Just as this megacorp’s big moves are tracked by a vast audience of shareholders (and others), so are its seemingly small ones, often just to decipher its strategic intent in various fields. With Sintex in its fold, for instance, Reliance could gain access to a global market of fashion brands that use its fabric.

In the other category of resolutions, the kind passed by companies in the course of business, an uproar erupted over PNB Housing Finance’s attempt at an equity infusion worth ₹4,000 crore from Carlyle Group, an existing investor whose level of control (had the deal gone ahead) and the price of its allotment of preference shares whipped up a controversy. This turned into a legal battle, with the financier trying to keep our market regulator from halting the share issuance. A split verdict by an appellate body sent the case to the Supreme Court, but then PNB called off the deal. Another corporate resolution that stole the spotlight was one that was never passed. As Zee Entertainment’s single biggest stakeholder, Invesco demanded that an extraordinary general meeting be called that sought to resolve owners upon the ouster of its founder’s son Punit Goenka as chief. Zee’s board would have none of it, so no such vote was held and this dispute also landed in court, though Zee’s recent declaration of a merger with Sony may have signalled an end to this tale of twists and turns. Last but not least, we saw a few company resolutions turfed out by angry public shareholders in dramatic spasms of disapproval. The rejection of a pay hike for Eicher Motors’ Siddhartha Lal, under whom the firm had done rather well, seemed especially unfair, although a snipped package was approved soon afterwards. Yes, investor activism can be misguided at times. Yet, by and large, scrutiny by owners is good for India Inc. Guided well, a revolution of shareholder democracy could aid the success of widely-held businesses.

