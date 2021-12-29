The resolutions of 2021 that generated a buzz

In the other category of resolutions, the kind passed by companies in the course of business, an uproar erupted over PNB Housing Finance’s attempt at an equity infusion worth ₹4,000 crore from Carlyle Group, an existing investor whose level of control (had the deal gone ahead) and the price of its allotment of preference shares whipped up a controversy. This turned into a legal battle, with the financier trying to keep our market regulator from halting the share issuance. A split verdict by an appellate body sent the case to the Supreme Court, but then PNB called off the deal. Another corporate resolution that stole the spotlight was one that was never passed. As Zee Entertainment’s single biggest stakeholder, Invesco demanded that an extraordinary general meeting be called that sought to resolve owners upon the ouster of its founder’s son Punit Goenka as chief. Zee’s board would have none of it, so no such vote was held and this dispute also landed in court, though Zee’s recent declaration of a merger with Sony may have signalled an end to this tale of twists and turns. Last but not least, we saw a few company resolutions turfed out by angry public shareholders in dramatic spasms of disapproval. The rejection of a pay hike for Eicher Motors’ Siddhartha Lal, under whom the firm had done rather well, seemed especially unfair, although a snipped package was approved soon afterwards. Yes, investor activism can be misguided at times. Yet, by and large, scrutiny by owners is good for India Inc. Guided well, a revolution of shareholder democracy could aid the success of widely-held businesses.

