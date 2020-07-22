Opinion | The return of workers to cities isn’t a sign of normalcy

However, it is possible that this concern was premature. The financial support that receiving states currently provide returning workers may prove inadequate to keep them there. Uttar Pradesh (UP) offered returning workers ₹225 a day under an employment guarantee scheme—which is less than a third of what they can make in cities like Mumbai. Alternatively, it is possible that workers were not merely fleeing covid, but returning to agricultural areas for the harvest. Once that is done, they will return to cities, as they have done in the years past. From this perspective, the lockdown merely delayed an annual exodus from cities.