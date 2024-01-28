The rich don’t need tax rate hikes to pay more tax
Summary
- There are enough avenues to pay more tax if one really wants to. Forgoing tax benefits can aid the state kitty without burdening all.
Last week at Davos, a group of self-declared rich people demanded that elected politicians force them to pay more tax. The “patriotic millionaires" group announced in a letter, signed by 260 of them, that they would be “proud to pay more" if it were to make for better societies. They also insisted that they were not alone in wanting to pay more. Far from it.